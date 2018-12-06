Punjabi man shot dead in Philippines’ Manila

A man hailing from Punjab’s Garhshankar was shot dead in Philippines, where he was staying for the past nine years, on Wednesday.

Sanjiv Kumar (30), of Ghago Guru village, was collecting payments in Mangagoy market in the country’s capital Manila, when an unidentified assailant opened fire. Three bullets pierced through Sanjiv’s head and he died on the spot.

His father, Ram Lubhaya said the family was informed about the incident by their younger son, Gurdip Kumar, who is also in the Philippines, on Wednesday night.

“My younger son was told about Sanjiv’s murder by a person of Punjab origin based in Manila who had identified his body. He said the body had been kept in a hospital,” said Lubhaya.

Lubhaya said Sanjiv was staying in Manila for the past nine years and had gotten married there. He is survived by his wife, a five-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son.

Gurdip had migrated to the Philippines two months ago and was staying with Sanjiv.

Lubhaya, who is a vendor and a former sarpanch, said he did not have the resources to bring back the body for last rites. “It involves huge expenses,” he said.

“Sanjiv had met with an accident in 2011 and I had spent a lot on his treatment. My wife died of cancer a year-and-a-half ago. I’m not in a position to bear the expenses now,” he said.

“I want to bring my grandchildren back but don’t know if it will be possible,” he rued.

