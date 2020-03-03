Put an end to transport, mining mafia in state: Warring to govt

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 03, 2020

Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday asked his own government to put an end to transport and mining mafia in Punjab, adding to the embarrassment for the Capt Amarinder Singh-led regime after ruling party legislators complained of ill-treatment at the hands of officials.

Speaking during debate on the budget presented by finance minister Mapreet Singh Badal three days ago, the Gidderbaha MLA said, “People shame the ruling party MLAs saying our government has failed to control the mafia rule. The government should allot new transport licences to allow smaller players to enter the arena and create competition.”

Pointing towards the CM, he suggested the government should provide sand free of cost by doing away with permit system.

He also lashed out at excise officials for fall in revenue collections which were ₹5,600 crore in the current financial year against the projection of ₹6,200 crore. “Why are we losing revenues despite high liquor prices in the state? The CM must act against them. The owners of distilleries are causing loss to the exchequer by selling illicit liquor much more than the permitted quota,” he said.

The MLA also pointed the finger at chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh, asking why he can’t be replaced by another officer. “He (chief secretary) unnecessarily puts objections to the files related to development works.”

Praising the finance minister, he called the budget progressive, saying it would take the state to new heights. “But the minister could have made a budgetary provision of 200 new buses in the roadways fleet. The CM should formulate transport policy to put a full stop on the mafia in the transport sector,” he added.

Earlier, Congress MLAs Surjit Singh Dhiman, Rajinder Singh, Rajinder Beri and Gurkirat Kotli hailed the budget.

Warring along with five other party lawmakers was appointed as adviser to the CM with a cabinet rank, but their joining is awaited as clearance from Punjab governor is still awaited.

After his speech, jails and cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and party MLA Nirmal Singh Shutrana patted his back.

Congress legislator Rana Gurjeet Singh raised the issue of the Centre’s proposal to end the minimum support price (MSP) regime. “The proposal, if implemented, would deepen the agrarian crisis in the state,” said Rana.

‘DA PAYMENT INCOMPLETE’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA NK Sharma told the House that the budget was full of lies as government has promised to pay 6% of total dearness allowance (DA) against 28% pending dues to which employees have got ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh less than what they actually deserve to be paid.

His party colleague Pawan Tinu termed the budget as document based on jugglery of figures, saying the government has cheated the employees. “The rights of scheduled castes (SCs) were not protected by the Congress regime as students are waiting for release of funds under the post-matric scholarship.

AAP STAGES WALKOUT

Before start of debate on the budget and end of calling attention motion, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs staged a walkout, raising slogans against the government. Speaking on floor of the House, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema protested over rejection of an adjournment motion moved by him seeking discussion on plight of schedule castes and schedule tribes in the state.

“All benefits due to them (SCs and STs) have been denied by the Congress government. Students are not getting post-matric scholarship funds and employees are not getting promotions,” added Cheema.