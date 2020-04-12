e-paper
Quarantine unit set up at police lines in Rupnagar

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta lauded Ropar police for setting up the facility to curb the spread of the virus

chandigarh Updated: Apr 12, 2020 00:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Children of police officers who are studying MBBS and nursing courses have volunteered to work in the hospital.
Children of police officers who are studying MBBS and nursing courses have volunteered to work in the hospital.(HT PHOTO)
         

Going the extra mile in the fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) , police have converted a wing in the local police lines into a hospital with requisite quarantine facilities.

Rupnagar senior superintendent of police(SSP), Swapan Sharma, said there are nine beds available which can be increased to 18 if needed. He said the hospital is well equipped to cater to Covid-19 patients who have to be kept in complete isolation. Children of police officers who are in MBBS and nursing courses have volunteered to work in the hospital, Sharma said.

He said that the doctors and paramedics at the police lines were working round the clock to take care of the police personnel on field duty.

Sharma said a team of doctors regularly examines the 700 police officers posted at nakas and patrolling. He added that there was a fully equipped ambulance accompanying the medical team.

Also, sanitisation rooms have been set up at the offices of senior superintendent of police(SSP), deputy superintendents of police(DSPs) and all police stations. Due to the large footfall, special measures are being taken to ensure that everyone coming into these offices has to go through the sanitisation rooms,Sharma said .

He added that a balanced and nutritious diet is being prepared for police personnel at the mess.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta lauded Ropar police for setting up the facility to curb the spread of the virus.

Gupta also lauded the work done by the Rupnagar police in terms of creating awareness, checking law breakers and reaching out to the needy.

chandigarh news