Rain deficient September to be boon for paddy, maize growers: Ludhiana agri varsity

Rain deficient September to be boon for paddy, maize growers: Ludhiana agri varsity

The city has received merely 13.6mm rain this time

chandigarh Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

After two years of surplus rainfall in the month of September, the city has received merely 13.6mm rain this time (until September 17).

As per the meteorological department, the normal rainfall for this month is around 102mm and the city usually records 50mm during this period. But this year, the city is set to see deficient rainfall in September.

This, however, is good news for farmers of paddy and maize crop as it will ensure better yield.

“Less rainfall is better for crops, especially for paddy as the moisture content will be less,” said Dr Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University.

She added that last year’s surplus rainfall (264mm) had led to delay in the harvesting of crops. “The incessant rainfall last year had damaged the crops and at places, rice seed was also broken,” said Dr Sidhu.

Residents, meanwhile, are fuming due to the rising temperature and humidity.

Gurmeet Singh, a banker, said, “This hot and humid weather gives us the impression that we are in the month of June. It’s getting more and more difficult to step out in morning hours. Even at home, one cannot sit without an air conditioner.”

Dr Sidhu, however, said that light rain is expected on Friday which will provide respite from the rising temperature in parts of Malwa region. “We are expecting some rain in Ludhiana as well,” said Dr Sidhu.

