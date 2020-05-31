e-paper
Ration distribution under PMGKY in Mohali district touches 87,000

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said distribution work is likely to benefit all beneficiaries under the scheme in a few days time

chandigarh Updated: May 31, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
With the distribution of 15kg wheat and 3kg dal for three months free of cost to 7,000 people under the National Food Security Act, 2013, on Sunday, 87,000 people have benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY) in Mohali district so far.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said distribution work is likely to benefit all beneficiaries under the scheme in a few days time.

The scheme has two parts, namely Antyodya Anna Yojana (AAY) and the Priority Households (PHH).

