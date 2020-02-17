‘Restriction’ of foodgrain procurement Bhundar proposes protest outside Parliament on Mar 2

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:18 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh Bhundar on Monday proposed a symbolic protest outside the Parliament on March 2, when the Lok Sabha session resumes, over alleged move of the Centre to restrict food grain procurement.

The proposal was made during an all-party meeting organised by a faction of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) under Balbir Singh Rajewal. It was also decided to approach Punjab vidhan sabha speaker asking him to hold a special session on the issue. Explaining the impending situation, Sharma referred to recent recommendations by the commission for agricultural costs and prices (CACP) that fixes minimum support price for different crops to the Centre to review the system of open-ended procurement.

Currently, the state agencies procure entire wheat and paddy arriving in mandis of the state during rabi and kharif seasons. According to Sharma, the proposed move will severely impact agrarian economy of Punjab.

The suggestion for protest from a leader of the SAD, which is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, raises apprehension over BJP’s plan to continue with the MSP.

Punjab is biggest beneficiary of MSP system as it contributes maximum amount of food grain in central pool. If MSP is restricted, state farmers will be hit hard as the state economy is already under stress.

The meeting that was attended by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar, SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema and MLAs of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also decided that Rajewal will coordinate with all parties to plan and finalise a date for the protest.