Review case against Sikhs in Pilibhit: Capt to UP CM

chandigarh Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath to review the case registered against 55 Sikh devotees for alleged violating prohibitory orders in Uttar Pradesh.

“Call upon UP CM @myyogiadityanath to review the FIR in Pilibhit against 55 religious devotees who participated in the customary nagar kirtan to observe the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas,” Amarinder tweeted.

On December 29, the UP Police had booked the devotees for violating Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) by taking out a procession from Kiratpur Gurdwara in Pilibhit district.

