SAD, AAP raise questions over Sangrur Congress Bhawan proposal

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 22:11 IST

A proposal regarding Sangrur Improvement Trust giving around 1,470 square yard land for construction of Congress Bhawan to the ruling party in district has triggered a controversy. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have opposed the move and termed it ‘unfair’.

As per officials of the improvement trust, the said land is on Sunam road outside a temple. The road which connects Sangrur to Sunam road, the officials said, was built on the trust’s land, which as per law, they can sell to any political party at a reasonable price.

But the opposition parties have alleged that the project will block traffic on the road which the residents have been using for decades.

“It is unfair. The PWD reconstructed this road under the World Bank project in 2017. We will oppose the move and will not allow the ruling party to build their office on public property,” said SAD leader and Sangrur nagar council chief Ripudaman Singh Dhillon.

Leader of Opposition and AAP Dirba MLA, Harpal Singh Cheema, said that the ruling party wants to capture government land on a prime location in town.

“The trust can give them land in other parts of the town. We have not heard about any land deed for office construction in other parts of the state. This is a deliberate attempt to give favour to a particular leader. I will raise the issue in state assembly,” Cheema said.

“As the land was vacant, we have made a proposal. The trust will sell the land for ₹4,500 per square yard to the Congress. The project will not influence traffic as we will leave 23-ft and 16-ft space on both sides,” said Jiwan Bansal, execution officer of the improvement trust.

The official said that even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was given around 750 square yard land for its official building in 2011 at ₹1,650 per square yard. “The land on Sunam road is not being given to Congress because of its regime in state,” said Sangrur Improvement Trust chairman Naresh Gaba.