SAD condemns withdrawal of Z-security cover of Majithia

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 21:14 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on Friday, termed the decision of BJP-led central government to withdraw Z-security cover for ex-minister Bikram Singh Majithia as arbitrary, dictatorial and politically motivated.

In a statement, party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said Majithia’s security cover was withdrawn because SAD had stood firmly in support of farmers and against the new central agricultural laws. Also, SAD spoke up on denial of official language status to Punjabi in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that SAD had voted against the central agri bills in the Parliament, besides quitting the Union cabinet and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“It is clear that the former minister has become a victim of political vendetta. SAD, however, will not be cowed down by such tactics of Centre and will continue to stand with farmers and Punjabis against the central laws and other issues that weakens the federal structure or is intrinsically anti-Punjab,” said the SAD spokesperson.

The SAD leader said that Z-category security had been given to Majithia in 2010 during the UPA rule on the basis of threat perception.

“The case was cleared by the then Union home minister P Chidambaram, who was known to be a hard taskmaster on the basis of credible reports. We would like to know what has changed suddenly that the 10-year-old cover was withdrawn on the basis of a single-line order,” said the SAD leader.

SAD leaders claimed that Majithia continues to be a target of Pakistan-based anti-national elements and gangsters who have openly threatened to eliminate him.

“Even Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had recently talked about increased attempts of Pakistan’s ISI to revive terrorist activities in Punjab, particularly in the Majha belt, which shares a border with Pakistan,” said a SAD spokesperson.

“Majithia is from Majha area. There have been instances of seizures of drones and arms and ammunition from here. The law and order situation in Punjab, particularly the open licence to gangsters to operate from jails, is also known to everyone,” the spokesperson added.

Stating that the Union home ministry will be held responsible for any untoward incident following the withdrawal Majithia’s security cover, the SAD leaders said this kind of action was “clearly designed to brow beat opponents, and is a new low in the Indian politics.”