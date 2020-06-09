e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / SAD seeks ₹3,000 per acre compensation for farmers

SAD seeks ₹3,000 per acre compensation for farmers

The SAD core committee passed a resolution to this effect at its meeting presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal

chandigarh Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:35 IST
HT Correspsondent
HT Correspsondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday demanded that the Congress government should compensate farmers to the tune of ₹ 3,000 per acre for the extra cost which will be incurred by them on paddy transplantation.

The SAD core committee passed a resolution to this effect at its meeting presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. The state government should take on the responsibility of all power, water and sewerage bills levied during the lockdown period and pay the same to the utilities from the disaster management fund, it demanded.

The core committee took into account the crisis in the farming sector due to unavailability of labour due to which the farmers’ transplantation costs have more than doubled. “In case the government does not step in and give compensation of Rs 3,000 per acre to all paddy growers, the agrarian crisis in the state will deepen,” according to a party release.

The committee also demanded that the government pay the power, water and sewerage bills for the entire three-month period of the lockdown from the State Disaster Management Fund. The meeting also passed resolutions demanding the Congress government give a complete account of the ₹5,600 crore revenue loss incurred by the excise department.

It sought prosecution of Congress leaders Madan Lal Jalalpur and Hardyal Singh Kamboj for their alleged links with those running an illegal distillery-cum-bottling plant. Another decision was to bring all these issues to the notice of Governor VP Singh Badnore on June 11 and demand an inquiry into the liquor, seed and ration scams.

top news
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In