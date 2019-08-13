Saint Soldier’s students interact with writer

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:40 IST

Interactive session with Urdu poet

To mark the third day of the ongoing book week celebration at Saint Soldier’s School, Sector 16, an interactive session with renowned Urdu poet and writer Abdul Samad Khan (pen name Shams Tabrezi), was held on Monday.

The poet shared his thoughts on literature and writing. Giving tips to future writers, he said that they should develop the habit of reading good books. He encouraged them to enhance their speaking skills which would further help them in becoming good human beings. The principal thanked Khan for enlightening the students.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 11:39 IST