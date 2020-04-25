e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Screen patients before referring them to PGIMER in Chandigarh: Badnore to neighbouring states

Screen patients before referring them to PGIMER in Chandigarh: Badnore to neighbouring states

The development followed PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram’s complaint to Badnore that patients from outside the city were sent to the institute without prior screening for the virus

chandigarh Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Badnore “expressed the apprehension that if the major hospitals of Chandigarh become a hub for infection, then the entire health management system will get crippled.”
Badnore “expressed the apprehension that if the major hospitals of Chandigarh become a hub for infection, then the entire health management system will get crippled.”(HT FILE)
         

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore has directed the principal secretary (health) to ask neighbouring states to have their patients screened for Covid-19 before they visit the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. The development followed PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram’s complaint to Badnore that patients from outside the city were sent to the institute without prior screening for the virus.

Badnore “expressed the apprehension that if the major hospitals of Chandigarh become a hub for infection, then the entire health management system will get crippled.” He appealed to all the citizens of Chandigarh to cooperate with the medical teams going for door-to-door survey and not to hide any information from them regarding their illness or travel etc, the official statement of the administration mentioned.

top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,625
Live: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,625
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news