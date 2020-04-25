Screen patients before referring them to PGIMER in Chandigarh: Badnore to neighbouring states

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:16 IST

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore has directed the principal secretary (health) to ask neighbouring states to have their patients screened for Covid-19 before they visit the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. The development followed PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram’s complaint to Badnore that patients from outside the city were sent to the institute without prior screening for the virus.

Badnore “expressed the apprehension that if the major hospitals of Chandigarh become a hub for infection, then the entire health management system will get crippled.” He appealed to all the citizens of Chandigarh to cooperate with the medical teams going for door-to-door survey and not to hide any information from them regarding their illness or travel etc, the official statement of the administration mentioned.