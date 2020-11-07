e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Seven govt school in Ludhiana district receive tablets

Seven govt school in Ludhiana district receive tablets

A total of 38 government primary schools will receive 267 tablets

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Officials during the distribution of tablets at Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Officials during the distribution of tablets at Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana on Saturday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

: Teachers from seven government primary schools received 49 tablets from deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Saturday during a district-level function at Bachat Bhawan. This will enable students to continue with their studies online amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 38 government primary schools will receive 267 tablets under this scheme which will equip students to study digitally.

The schools which received tablets during the function on Saturday are Government Primary School, Burj Naklian, Government Primary School, Sidhwan Bet (girls); GPS Barundi, GPS Malsihan Bhaike, GPS Kamalpura (boys), GPS Bagga Khurd and GPS Manj Faguwal.

During the event, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh virtually inaugurated 107 smart schools in the district.

Jashanpreet Kaur, a Class 5 student from government primary school, Burj Naklian, is a meritorious student. But, due to schools closing down in March amid the Covid outbreak, she faced many difficulties in continuing with her studies online as she belongs to a poor family and does not have a mobile phone.

When her school’s teachers received seven tablets, she was overjoyed and thanked the officials as she will now be able to continue her education virtually.

Kaur, 10, said, “I was attending classes through television. Sometimes, I had queries, but due to one-way communication, I was not able to clear my doubts. But now, I can talk to my teachers and will be able to access online material made available by the education department.”

The cluster head teacher, Gupreet Singh, said, “The school has 66 students and we received seven tablets today. These gadgets will help many students study online and will provide aid to children who do not have gadgets to continue with their studies.”

District education officers, secondary and elementary, Swaranjit Kaur and Rajinder Kaur were also present during the event.

Councillors, parents and MLAs also attended the event virtually.

Social distancing went for a toss during the event and even officials were seen flouting Covid safety norms while handing over the tablets.

top news
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
Joe Biden beats Trump in race to the White House after winning Pennsylvania
Joe Biden beats Trump in race to the White House after winning Pennsylvania
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In