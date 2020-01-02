Shopkeeper shot dead by unidentified men in Sonepat

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:29 IST

A 30-year-old shopkeeper was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Rukhi village in Sonepat district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Devender of Rukhi village of the district.

In his complaint, the victim’s brother Baljeet said the incident took place at around 6:30am when Devender was sitting at his shop. He said unidentified persons came to the shop to purchase some items and opened fire at Devender.

“We reached the spot when my brother raised an alarm. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to PGIMS in Rohtak. My brother failed to see the faces of the assailants,” the complainant said.

A case under Sections 34(acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention ), 302(murder ) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms act was registered against unidentified persons.

“We have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, who are at large. The victim’s body was handed over to the family after autopsy,” a police spokesperson said.