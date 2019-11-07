e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Sidhu to Centre: Won’t go to corridor inauguration if govt has any inhibitions

Says if he doesn’t receive response to his letter to MEA, he will go to shrine as ‘any other pilgrim’

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday wrote to the external affairs ministry, asking it to make clear if it has any inhibition on his attending the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan.

The Congress leader added if he receives no response to the latest letter — the third one written by him — he will go to the shrine across the border like “any other pilgrim”.

He apparently meant that he would go to the shrine, but not through the corridor which allows visa-free travel to pilgrims.

“I categorically state that if the government has any inhibitions and says no then, as a law abiding citizen, I will not go. But if you do not respond to my third letter, then I will proceed to Pakistan as millions of Sikh devotees go on eligible visa,” Sidhu wrote.

It was his third letter to the ministry, seeking permission to attend the inauguration of the corridor in Pakistan on November 9.

In this latest letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the cricketer-turned-politician also expressed his anguish over “not receiving any response to his communication”.

“Despite repeated reminders, you have not responded to whether or not the government has granted me permission to go to Pakistan for the inauguration ceremony of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur corridor. The delay and no response is a hindrance to my future course of action,” he wrote.

top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News