Six government officials suspended for graft in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 21:47 IST

The Haryana government on Friday suspended six officials of different departments and issued directions to register First Information Reports (FIRs) against a number of officials for their alleged involvement in corruption.

According to an official spokesperson, during a review meeting of CM Window, Social Media Grievances Tracker (SMGT) here, Panipat superintendent of police (SP) was directed to constitute a special team to arrest a sarpanch, who has been absconding after committing an embezzlement of ₹2 crore from the panchayat fund.

In another case of misappropriation of ₹1.60 crore panchayati funds in Mewat, the BDO Amit Kumar and the then panchayat secretary were suspended and directions were issued to register an FIR against them.

The disciplinary proceedings were initiated against a retired executive officer of municipal council, while a former building inspector Bhim Singh was suspended.

Following a complaint regarding corruption allegations against officer of the cooperation department, inspector Amit Kumar working in Karnal district was suspended. The said inspector in connivance with his relatives had set up a bogus society, the spokesperson said.

The orders were issued to lodge two FIRs against naib tehsildar Shivraj Singh for his appointment allegedly on the basis of forged documents.

Patwari Jai Singh of Kaithal was suspended for not making entry regarding acquisition of land, while orders to lodge an FIR against him by the department concerned were also given.

An FIR will be registered against assistant registrar cooperative society (ARCS) Satish Rohilla and Rishi Kumar after they were found hand in glove with the builder regarding 40,000 square yards of land in Gurugram.

In another matter, Rishi Dangi, the nodal officer of CM window of panchayati raj department was suspended.

Taking strict action against eight officers of Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), the chief minister directed to chargesheet them on the basis of a complaint made by a Panchkula-based resident on the CM’s Twitter handle. The complaint was regarding use of poor quality material by HUDA, Panchkula, in connivance with the contractors, for construction of roads in sectors across Ghaggar river, the spokesperson said.