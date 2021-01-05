e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Snatchers target 2 women in Chandigarh within hours on Monday evening

Snatchers target 2 women in Chandigarh within hours on Monday evening

Both women were returning from the market and lost purses with important documents and cash

chandigarh Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Two Chandigarh women reported separate incidents of snatching by motorcycle borne men on Monday
Two Chandigarh women reported separate incidents of snatching by motorcycle borne men on Monday (Shutterstock/For representational purposes)
         

Chandigarh

Two motorcycle borne men snatched purses from two women in separate incidents in sector 27 and 44 on Monday evening between 6 pm and 8.30 pm.

Santosh Kumari, 58, of Sector 27 was returning home from the market at 6pm after buying medicines when a motorcyclist drove up from behind and snatched her purse with Rs 5,000 in cash, medicines and important documents, police said.

In a similar incident, a motorcyclist snatched 37-year-old Sonia’s purse with Rs2,000 in cash, debit, credit and voter cards when she was returning home in Sector 44 from the market.

Following complaints by Kumari and Sonia, cases under section 379A and 356 of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the sector 26 and 34 police stations, respectively.

Police are yet to arrest the snatchers and are scanning the CCTV footage in both the cases for clues.

top news
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In