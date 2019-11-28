e-paper
Soon, creche must for Chandigarh workplaces with 50 or more employees

Draft rules notified by UT say every woman employee must be told about the Maternity Benefit Act while hiring

chandigarh Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Every establishment having fifty or more employees will have to provide for a crèche facility separately or in its close proximity, as per the draft Chandigarh Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Rules, 2019, notified on Wednesday.

As per the proposed rules notified under Section 28 of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, the employer must allow working mothers four visits to the crèche per working day, which shall also include the break or rest time.

Also, every establishment shall intimate electronically and in written to every woman at the time of her initial appointment regarding every benefit available under the Act.

OBJECTION PERIOD

The administration will consider the draft on or after the expiry of three months from the date of its publication in the official gazette along with any objection or suggestion which may be received by the UT labour commissioner from any person with respect to draft rules before the expiry of the period.

