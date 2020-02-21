Soon, pvt player to run services under RLA in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:09 IST

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has initiated the process of outsourcing most of the services, including issuing of driving licences (DLs) and registration certificates (RCs) for old/resale vehicles.

The RLA has floated the tender for a three-year contract for the project under which an external agency will handle documentation, advise, issuance, printing and delivery of RC and DL smart cards, while it will remain the issuing authority. Currently, services of a private vendor are used only for printing and supplying cards.

RLA Virat said, “The outsourcing will make the entire process of getting a DL or RC seamless. Our cost per card is also expected to get lowered. The RLA will supervise the vendor’s work.”

A department official, requesting anonymity, said while the issuance of a smart card currently costs the department around ₹50; outsourcing it will bring the figure down to ₹35-₹45, the official added.

What will vendor do?

The vendor will supply adequate manpower for capturing biometrics (photo and signature) of the applicants, besides providing and maintaining all hardware, consumable and software required for printing and preparation of RC and DL smart cards at the centralised printing station.

The vendor will provide, print and prepare the envelope for dispatching the smart card at the address of the registered vehicle owner/licence holder.

Soon to be introduced, the durable DL and RC smart cards will have the same format, colour, design and security features as prescribed by the ministry of road, transport and highways, Virat said. DL and RC will be embedded with a SIM card-like microchip and QR codes. “DL will have near-field communication (NFC) feature that will enable traffic cops to access the details easily. Currently, the chip is there but the feature remains non-operational. The smart card will enable a competent authority to penalise a user as per jurisdiction across the country,” said an official requesting anonymity.