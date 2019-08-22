St Soldier’s pupil excels in state shooting championship

chandigarh

Aug 22, 2019

Manav Singh, a student of Class 9 B of St Soldier International Convent School, Phase 7, participated in the 54th Punjab state shooting championship held at Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar.

He won gold medals in 25m standard pistol junior men category and senior men category.

Meanwhile, Harsimran Singh, a student of Class 11, participated in the 42nd senior Punjab state swimming championship held at Sangrur and bagged four bronze medals in various categories.

As many as 100 boys and 60 girls participated in the competition. The principal lauded their efforts.

DC Model wins trophy for best institution

DC Model Senior Secondary School won the overall running trophy for the best institution in an annual fest organised at Army Public School, Chandimandir, on Wednesday.

Students participated in various competitions. Harshit of Class 6 won first position in Hasya Kavita whereas Pranav and Aryan bagged second position in the quiz competition. Students of Class 10 won the second position in the science project competition. Navneet and Parth were lauded by the judges for their innovative ideas.

Director BB Gupta congratulated all the participants.

SGHSSPS students play roles of great leaders

A role-play competition based on great leaders was organised by the social science department of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40 –C, on Wednesday. Students came dressed as Indian leaders. Bhavya and Ananya of Class 3 won the first prize, Avneet Singh of Class 1 stood second, Krishna of Class 3 and Tanvir of Class 2 stood third.

Meanwhile, an inter-house vocabulary based competition for students of classes 1 to 3 was organised by the English department.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 11:38 IST