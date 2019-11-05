St Xavier’s Chandigarh wins ICSE cross country race

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:32 IST

St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, organised Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) schools cross country race, an annual event.

As many as 150 athletes from all ICSE schools of the region took part in four different categories -- junior boys, junior girls, senior boys and senior girls.

Athletes of the host school won in all four categories and also won the overall trophy by defeating all the opponent teams by a huge margin.

The host school bagged the ICSE schools’ cross country race overall trophy for the third consecutive year.

St Xavier’s, Chandigarh, team earned 115 points whereas the runners-up, St Xavier’s, Panchkula, earned 28 points and the third place was bagged by Carmel Convent School, Nahan.

In the senior boys’ category, Wuttichai of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, won the gold medal by completing a distance of 3.5km in 12.20 minutes, whereas Aadi of St Xavier’s, Panchkula, won a silver medal by covering the same distance in 12.52 minutes.

Sayansh of St Xavier’s, Chandigarh, took 12.59 minutes to cover the distance and won a bronze medal.

In the senior girls’ category, Nitya of Holy Family Convent School, Zirakpur, won a gold medal for covering 3.5km in 15.34 minutes. Anushka of St Xavier’s, Chandigarh, won a silver medal for completing the same distance in 15.40 minutes and Devanshi of St Stephen’s, Chandigarh, won a bronze medal for covering the distance in 15.51 minutes.

In the junior boys’ category, all the top five positions were bagged by St Xavier’s, Chandigarh.

Raj Yadav of the host school won a gold medal for taking 11.02 minutes to complete a distance of 3km. Navnoor Gill and Siddharth Kukkar of the same school won the silver and the bronze medal for finishing the race in 11.37 and 11.45 minutes, respectively.

In the junior girls’ category, Swastika Rana of St Xavier’s, Chandigarh, won a gold medal for finishing a distance of 3km in 12.17 minutes.

Alisha of the same school took 13.03 minutes to cover the distance and won the silver medal whereas Prajwal of Carmel Convent School, Nahan, won the bronze medal for completing the same distance in 13.08 minutes.

Chairman of St Xavier’s Group of Schools, I William, congratulated all the winners and the participants.

Principal Ivorine Castellas gave away the prizes and trophies to the winners and lauded the efforts of the rest of the participants.