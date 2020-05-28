e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Staffer held for ₹14 lakh theft at electronics store in Chandigarh

Staffer held for ₹14 lakh theft at electronics store in Chandigarh

The accused was aware that the store’s cash box had the earnings of about four days in it and he first stole the digital video recorder box of the CCTVs in the shop to ensure no evidence was left, police said

chandigarh Updated: May 28, 2020 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

An employee of the Croma Store in Sector 22C was arrested for stealing ₹14.1 lakh from the locker of the electronics showroom on Monday night.

The accused, Mandeep Singh, 32, who hails from Babiyal village in Haryana’s Ambala district, had to pay loan instalments that he had taken from a bank, police said.

The accused was aware that the store’s cash box had the earnings of about four days in it and he first stole the digital video recorder box of the CCTVs in the shop to ensure no evidence was left, police said.

However, the accused was identified with the help of the CCTV footages from the neighbouring shops, police said.

Police said the accused entered from the main shutter side.

All the employees were questioned before the accused confessed. The police tracked and returned around Rs 14 lakh.

On the basis of store manager Rajvinder Singh’s complaint on Tuesday, a case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 17 police station. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

top news
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
4 furnaces down, this Delhi crematorium sends bodies back to hospital
4 furnaces down, this Delhi crematorium sends bodies back to hospital
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Daati Maharaj arrested for flouting Covid-19 lockdown norms
Daati Maharaj arrested for flouting Covid-19 lockdown norms
Covid update: Himachal ‘scam’ charge; EU’s €750bn fund; Wuhan mass testing
Covid update: Himachal ‘scam’ charge; EU’s €750bn fund; Wuhan mass testing
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In