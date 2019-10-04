e-paper
Students of Mind Tree present musical play

Important or interesting events that took place in Chandigarh school recently.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:39 IST
Students recited poems and chanted Gandhi’s favourite hymns.
Students recited poems and chanted Gandhi’s favourite hymns.(HT Photo)
         

Mind Tree School, Kharar, celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. A special assembly was organised on the occasion. Students recited poems and chanted Gandhi’s favourite hymns. They presented a musical play focusing on the different facets of Gandhi’s life. Through the play, they encouraged the audience to believe in simple living and imparted knowledge about khadi. Various interactive workshops and activities were also organised. Students pledged to keep their surroundings clean and to safeguard natural resources.

Gandhi Jayanti observed by St Joseph

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, marked the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with a week-long celebrations. Various activities and competitions were held to celebrate the legacy of Gandhi. The students participated in a cycle yatra, flagged off by principal Monica Chawla. The nukkad natak team performed a skit on drug abuse and the trauma associated with it. The students also ventured out on mission Shramdaan, wherein they carried out a cleanliness drive in and around the institution and created awareness about the same.

Students pay hommage to bapu

Students of Class 5 of Ajit Karam Singh International School, Sector 65, organised a special assembly to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It commenced with a morning prayer followed by a group song. Students were told about the importance of speaking the truth. They were also told about the significance of Gandhi’s three monkeys. Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla encouraged the students to follow Gandhi’s principles of non-violence, perseverance and truth.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 14:38 IST

