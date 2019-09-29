e-paper
Suspected JeM terrorist arrested from Haryana

The police received an information on Friday evening from J&K military intelligence and Punjab Police that a suspected militant of JeM was passing through Ambala in an apple-laden truck going towards Delhi

chandigarh Updated: Sep 29, 2019 00:17 IST
PTI
PTI
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A suspected member of the Jaish-e-Mohammad has been arrested from a truck on the national highway at Ambala Cantonment area here, police said on Saturday.

The terrorist was identified as Mohammad Ismail, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, Ambala superintendent of police Abhishek Jorwal said.

The police received an information on Friday evening from J&K military intelligence and Punjab Police that a suspected militant of JeM was passing through Ambala in an apple-laden truck going towards Delhi, the SP said.

After getting the tip-off, the police set up a ‘naka’ on Ambala-Delhi national highway and started a search for the militant. When the police stopped the truck, they found a man sitting in the truck who could not give his identity proof, which arouse suspicion, they said.

Jorwal said that Ambala police informed Jammu and Kashmir police, army intelligence and Punjab Police in this regard. The man was later handed over to Jammu police. The SP said that he had contacted his counterpart in Jammu, but the exact details about the terrorist could not be revealed so far.

Punjab police and Army intelligence were already chasing the truck from Sirhind in Punjab.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 00:17 IST

