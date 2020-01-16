Tableau on stray dog adoption scheme to feature on R-Day

chandigarh

Jan 16, 2020

In a bid to promote dog adoption, Shimla municipal corporation (MC) has decided to feature a stray dog adoption scheme tableau on Republic Day on The Ridge in Shimla. The MC has started the preparations for the tableau, said municipal commissioner Pankaj Rai, adding that some of the dogs who have been adopted will also be featured in it.

In October 2019, Shimla civic body had started the stray dog adoption scheme to get rid of stray dogs in the city. The scheme offers waiver on garbage collection fees to residents who adopt a stray dog. Interested residents have to fill a form and sign an agreement with the MC in which the he/she has to make sure that the dog will be fed and provided medical care, if needed. In case the adopter fails to look after the stray dog, a fine of ₹10,000 will be imposed on him/her.

Shimla has more than 2,000 stray dogs, packs of whom can be seen roaming around on the Mall Road and The Ridge. Cases of dog bites are quite common in Shimla and surrounding areas as every year. So far, more than 110 stray dogs have been adopted in the town.