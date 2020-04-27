Three Covid-19 patients recover in Himachal; active cases come down to 10

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 13:03 IST

Three more Covid-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, bringing down the tally of active cases to 10.

The two patients are from Solan and Una.

The patient from Solan is a paramedic at a private hospital in Baddi. He had come in contact with a woman who had died of coronavirus at the Postgraduate Institute of Medicinal Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The patient from Una is a Tablighi Jamaat worker, who was under treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College.

Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman said the recovered patients have been discharged from the hospital and will remain under observation in an institutional isolation facility for the next two weeks.

So far, 25 patients have recovered from the deadly coronavirus disease (Covid-19), of which 11 patients recovered in the last week.

Twelve patients from Una district, five from Solan, four from Chamba, three from Kangra and one from Sirmaur district have recovered from the infection.

No fresh Covid-19 case has been reported from the state in the last four days.

Of the ten active cases, four are from Una, two each are from Chamba and Hamirpur, one each from Kangra and Sirmaur.

Four patients have shifted out of the state for treatment. The state has reported one casualty due to the virus.

As many as 4,819 tests have been conducted in the state. A total of 9,538 people have been kept under surveillance, of which 5,786 have completed the observation period and 3,352 are still under home or institutional quarantine.