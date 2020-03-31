e-paper
Chandigarh / Three Haryana women test positive for Covid-19, take tally to 24

Three Haryana women test positive for Covid-19, take tally to 24

chandigarh Updated: Mar 31, 2020 01:16 IST
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana on Monday reported three fresh coronavirus cases. Three women from Sirsa, Hisar and Faridabad tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the state to 24, said Dhruv Chaudhary, nodal officer for Covid-19.

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, late on evening confirmed two positive cases. While the Sirsa woman was said to be 38 years old, details of Hisar woman were yet to be confirmed till the filing of this report. Both of them are the first confirmed corona patients of their districts.

Chaudhary said the Sirsa woman and her husband came to PGIMS on Monday. “The Hisar woman is currently admitted in a local civil hospital,” he added.

“The samples of Sirsa woman’s husband will be taken on Tuesday. Both of them have been kept in isolation here. We will ask Sirsa and Hisar health officials to seal the lanes near the patients’ houses,” he added.

In Faridabad, a 54-year-old woman, whose husband worked in a company in Noida which was frequently visited by foreign nationals, tested positive. Faridabad civil hospital doctors said while the report of her husband was still awaited, the woman got herself admitted to a private hospital there.

