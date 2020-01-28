Three juveniles among 5 held for string of robberies near Chandigarh rly station

With the arrest of five people, including three juveniles, Chandigarh Police have busted a gang involved in a string of robberies near the railway station this month.

Police also found an abandoned underground tank in Mauli Jagran, where the accused used to hide after committing the crimes. The accused have been identified as Shubham, alias Baimbo, 22, and Rajinder, alias Dhani, 24, besides the three juveniles. They were arrested on Sunday, said Mauli Jagran station house officer Narender Patial.

Cops were acting on the complaint of a 19-year-old man, who was targeted on Saturday.

According to the complaint, Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Sector 38, was going towards Mauli Jagran from the railway station when five people waylaid him near the Shiv temple in the area. Wielding guns and knives, they threatened him and fled with his mobile phone and ₹600, according to the FIR registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Many similar incidents had been reported in the area in the past. Even as police put up nakas and combed the entire area several times, they were unable to find any trace of the accused.

“We recently received a tip-off about the location of gang members, which helped us nab them. They confessed to having committed 100 cases of pickpocketing besides 15 robberies. In five cases, the victims even received stab wounds,” said an investigating official, who did not wish to be named.

“The five mostly targeted vulnerable victims standing near the railway station or any person using the main road leading to Mauli Jagran,” said an official police release.

Investigating officials said after committing the crime, the accused used to hide in an underground tank on the Panchkula-Mauli Jagran road.

Cops found an underground tank in Mauli Jagran, where the gang used to hide after committing crimes nearby. Mattresses, blankets, water bottles and cigarette packs were also recovered. ( SANT ARORA/HT )

Most transport vehicles coming to the railway station would unload their goods at a short distance from the hiding place. This helped the gang ambush the victims and hide quickly, said police.

Police also recovered a mattress, blanket, water bottles, cigarette lighters and other items from the tank.

While the three minors were sent to juvenile homes, the remaining two were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.