e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Three mortar shells found in Kapurthala village

Police said the bombs were spotted by some labourers who were working in the nearby field

chandigarh Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Panic gripped Raipur village in Kapurthala district after three mortar bombs shells were recovered from a field on Wednesday.

Police said the bombs were spotted by some labourers who were working in the nearby field.

Panchayat members informed the police after which a bomb disposal team was called at the spot.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Manpreet Singh said it prima-facie it appears that the mortar shell were left behind after army’s training session in the area that was held couple of years ago. The army used to have training sessions in this area in the past.

He said that further investigation is on and bomb disposal team has taken the shells with them.

A case under Section 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, was registered at Dhilwan police station.

top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
Centre cancels citizenship of three-time TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Will work together but Rajinikanth not joining my party’: Kamal Haasan
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
‘Why not?’:Harbhajan wants this player to return to limited-overs team
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News