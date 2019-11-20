Three mortar shells found in Kapurthala village

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:36 IST

Panic gripped Raipur village in Kapurthala district after three mortar bombs shells were recovered from a field on Wednesday.

Police said the bombs were spotted by some labourers who were working in the nearby field.

Panchayat members informed the police after which a bomb disposal team was called at the spot.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Manpreet Singh said it prima-facie it appears that the mortar shell were left behind after army’s training session in the area that was held couple of years ago. The army used to have training sessions in this area in the past.

He said that further investigation is on and bomb disposal team has taken the shells with them.

A case under Section 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, was registered at Dhilwan police station.