TikTok’s darling little sardarji is a five-year-old Moga girl

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 14:18 IST

Most netizens have come across the tiny ‘sardarji’ who with her cheeky responses and swoon worthy eye-rolls has become a TikTok star and the nation’s darling.

However, not many know that the tiny-tot, who has elicited many a guffaw, is actually a girl. She based in a village in Punjab’s Moga.

Five-year-old Noorpreet Kaur, who answers to Noor, of Bhinder Kalan village, has become an internet sensation with people from all over the globe waiting for her videos.

The videos are the brainchild of grocery store owner, Sandeep Toor. His TikTok account has one million followers thanks to the endearing videos. Noor’s nine-year-old sister Jashanpreet Kaur and other kids from village also feature in his videos.

TOOR ADDED 7 LAKH VIDEOS IN A WEEK

Toor had never dreamt in his wildest dreams that the videos will become immensely popular: “I started making these videos with the kids for fun and did not expect to receive such a stupendous response,” says Toor.

“Earlier, I had only three lakh followers on TikTok but as soon as I uploaded Noor’s videos, my following increased by seven lakhs in a week.”

“Noor and her sister would come to shop frequently. Many a times, Noor, would turn up in a patka and impersonate a boy, this gave me the idea for the videos. The viewers have loved the boy with patka so much, all because of Noor,” Toor says.

THE CELEBRITY BELONGS TO A POOR FAMILY

Noor, however, remains blissfully unaware of her celebrity. She says she only follows ‘Sandeep uncle’s’ instructions.

The star belongs to a poor family. Her father, Satnam Singh, works as a labourer at a brick-kiln, while her mother is a housewife.

Noor studies in Nursery at the government school in her village.

One of the videos, where Noor in a patka, is scared to show her report card to her father has been very popular.

SARDARJI FREQUENTLY STUMPS HIS FATHER

First, the tiny ‘Sardar boy’ says “Mainu taan darr lagi janda bapu toh” (I am scared of father). Later he tells his father, “Yaar doctor daa munda fail ho geya… bapu yaar sarpanch di kudi vi fail ho gai…’ (The doctor’s son has failed as has the sarpanch’s daughter). When the father demands to know his son’s result, the sardar boy replies with his patent eye-roll, “Tu kehda DC lagga, tera wala vi fail ho geya…(Are you posted as a DC? Your kid has also failed).”

Sandeep Toor with Noor in Moga village. ( HT PHOTO )

In another video, the ‘Sardarji’ tells Toor. “Mote kal mainu ik bande ne sawal pucheya, tainu pta panj crore da si, ohda naam das jehra mahine baad nahounda (Fatty, a person asked me a question yesterday, it was worth Rs five crore. They asked the name of a person who takes bath after a week). When Sandeep asks what did he say. Noor cheekily replies, “Main panj crore nu latt marti tera naam nai leya” (I left Rs 5 crore, but did not tell your name).