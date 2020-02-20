Times higher education Rankings: PU slips 16 notches, overall score improves

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 20, 2020

Panjab University has yet again slipped in the Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University rankings declared on Tuesday.

From rank 150 in 2019, the university has slipped to 166 in 2020. The varsity continued to slide for the third consecutive year.

According to the rankings, apart from IITs and IISc, the varsity is behind Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University which is at 90, Savitribai Phule Pune University which is at 128, University of Delhi at 147 and Jawaharlal Nehru University which is at 151.

Improvement in parameters

However, the university’s overall score has increased to 28.9 points in 2020 which was in 2019 27.2 . In citations, PU has shown slight increase from 54.5 in 2019 to 56.6 in 2020. In industry income, Panjab University has witnessed an increase from 34 in 2019 to 34.9 in 2020.

In the international outlook criteria, PU has remained almost same.The university has shown a significant increase in research from 11 in 2019 and 14.4 in 2020 which was 8.6 in 2018. In teaching, the university had scored 27.1 in 2018 which has decreased to 27 in 2020.

Director Internal Quality Assessment Cell, Panjab University, Ashish Jain said, “I am quite happy with the rankings because in the individual parameters such as research, citations and industry income we have improved. As far as overall rankings are concerned, only four universities are ahead of us in the emerging economies rankings.”

Senator Rajat Sandhir said, “Though we have done well, but the university should focus on improving the student-teacher ratio. The number of students per staff at PU is 23.4, while in JNU it is just 13.9.”

IIT Ropar figures in top 100

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, has made it to the top 100 in the Times Higher Education’s (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020 according to the data released in London on Tuesday.

IIT Ropar shared the ranked 63rd with IIT Madras and entered the top 100 list for the first time.

Last year, the institute made a debut in the international rankings sharing its rank with Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. In fact IIT Ropar has bagged the first rank in research citations.

IIT Ropar director Sarit K Das said, “Our research teams have been forging alliance with many national and international institutes, funding organisations and industries. This ranking is scripting our quality of research and academics.”

He said with a state-of-the-art infrastructure on a built-up area of 1.37 lakh sq metre comprising housing for 2,100 students, 171 faculty and 114 staff members, cutting-edge laboratories, libraries, sports facilities, spaces for co-curricular activities and the unique design of hostels, the institute had come alive.

He said a number of nationally relevant research projects in sectors of defence, water and environment, energy, healthcare and infrastructure were going on in the campus.