e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / To protest farm laws, Rahul Gandhi will hold tractor rallies in Punjab from October 3 to 5

To protest farm laws, Rahul Gandhi will hold tractor rallies in Punjab from October 3 to 5

Efforts on to ensure Navjot Singh Sidhu’s presence to put up united face during Congress leader’s visit

chandigarh Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rallies in Punjab in support of protesting farmers will cover more than 50 km over three days.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rallies in Punjab in support of protesting farmers will cover more than 50 km over three days. (Ht file photo)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold tractor rallies in Punjab from October 3 to 5 to protest the “unconstitutional and anti-farmer” agriculture laws passed by Parliament recently.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder, all ministers and Congress legislators will participate in the protest rallies along with party general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat, and state party president Sunil Jakhar.

“Efforts are being made to ensure Amritsar East MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s presence to present a united face,” a party leaders said, requesting anonymity. Sidhu has been in a sulk ever since he quit the state cabinet last year after being stripped of key portfolios by the chief minister.

Rahul’s tractor rallies will cover more than 50 km over three days, a Punjab Congress spokesperson said.

The tractor rallies are scheduled to begin at 11am on each of the three days, and will adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

The protest rally on October 3 will cover a total distance of 22 km, starting with a public meeting at Badni Kalan in Nihal Singh Wala in Moga district before moving through Lopon. The rally will then head for Jagraon in Ludhiana district, where it will be received at Chakar, Lakha and Manoke, culminating at a public meeting in Raikot.

On Day 2, a total of 20 km will be covered, beginning with a reception at Barnala Chowk, Sangrur, from where Rahul and his team will travel by car to Bhawanigarh for a public meeting, before embarking on tractors to Samana in Patiala district, where receptions will be held at Fatehgarh Chhana and Bahmna, before ending the day with a public meeting at Grain Market, Samana.

On October 5, the protest will begin from Dudhan Sadhan in Patiala district with a public meeting, and the tractors will then head for Pehowa border, which is 10km away. Rahul will enter Haryana from there for a series of programmes in the neighbouring state.

top news
Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka detained; not allowed to march to Hathras
Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka detained; not allowed to march to Hathras
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Two soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
Two soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
Rahul Gandhi, walking to Hathras, alleges cops pushed, hit him with lathi
Rahul Gandhi, walking to Hathras, alleges cops pushed, hit him with lathi
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
NCW writes to UP DGP over midnight cremation Hathras gangrape victim’s body
NCW writes to UP DGP over midnight cremation Hathras gangrape victim’s body
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In