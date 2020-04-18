Two brothers arrested with 12kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 19:39 IST

The Moti Nagar police arrested two brothers and recovered 12kg poppy husk from their possession.

The accused, identified as Varinder Kumar, 36, and Vikram Kumar, 35, of Jeet Nagar, were arrested at a checkpoint installed at Samrala Chowk on Friday, police said on Saturday.

“A team led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Buha Singh was present at Samrala Chowk when they received a tip off about the accused. The accused were travelling on a scooter and had hidden the poppy husk in a gunny bag kept in the scooter. When they were stopped at the checkpoint, the team recovered 12kg poppy husk from the bag,” sub-inspector Surinderpal Singh said.

The accused were arrested and booked under Sections 15/61/85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police have also seized the scooter they were riding.