Two pose as buyers on OLX, dupe Chandigarh man of ₹7,000, held

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 00:15 IST

The cyber cell of UT police on Tuesday arrested two men for duping a Manimajra man of ₹7,000, by posing as buyers on OLX.

Police said the accused have been identified as 20-year-old Sonu and 26-year-old Dharmender, both natives of Devseres village in Mathura (Uttar Pradesh). Investigating officials said that one Chandan Pathania of Shanti Nagar, Manimajra, alleged that on December 19, 2019, he had posted an advertisement on OLX to sell his old mobile phone following which he received a call from one of the fraudsters, posing as a buyer.

“The deal was finalised at ₹9,000 and the accused sent me a request through online payment gateway PhonePe. After accepting the request, ₹7,000 was deducted from my bank account,” Pathania told the police.

The cyber cell officials have recovered the fake SIM and ATM cards which were used by the accused to withdraw the amount from different locations. “Apart from them, two other accused from Bharatpur (Rajasthan) are on the run,” cyber cell deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Rashmi Sharma Yadav, said.

She said that Sonu’s brother was also caught by Delhi Police for a similar fraud last year. “Most of the people living in Devseres village are involved in online fraud practices,”she said, adding, “The arrested duo has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and sent to two-day remand.”