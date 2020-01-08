e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Two pose as buyers on OLX, dupe Chandigarh man of ₹7,000, held

Two pose as buyers on OLX, dupe Chandigarh man of ₹7,000, held

chandigarh Updated: Jan 08, 2020 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The cyber cell of UT police on Tuesday arrested two men for duping a Manimajra man of ₹7,000, by posing as buyers on OLX.

Police said the accused have been identified as 20-year-old Sonu and 26-year-old Dharmender, both natives of Devseres village in Mathura (Uttar Pradesh). Investigating officials said that one Chandan Pathania of Shanti Nagar, Manimajra, alleged that on December 19, 2019, he had posted an advertisement on OLX to sell his old mobile phone following which he received a call from one of the fraudsters, posing as a buyer.

“The deal was finalised at ₹9,000 and the accused sent me a request through online payment gateway PhonePe. After accepting the request, ₹7,000 was deducted from my bank account,” Pathania told the police.

The cyber cell officials have recovered the fake SIM and ATM cards which were used by the accused to withdraw the amount from different locations. “Apart from them, two other accused from Bharatpur (Rajasthan) are on the run,” cyber cell deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Rashmi Sharma Yadav, said.

She said that Sonu’s brother was also caught by Delhi Police for a similar fraud last year. “Most of the people living in Devseres village are involved in online fraud practices,”she said, adding, “The arrested duo has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and sent to two-day remand.”

tags
top news
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News