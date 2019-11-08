UK varsity to host ‘langar on campus’ to mark 550th Parkash Purb

chandigarh

Birmingham City University will host ‘langar on campus’ event on November 12 for the visitors from across the city with a large Sikh population to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak.

The university said on Friday that the annual event, which is usually held in February or March, was advanced in view of the first Sikh master’s birth anniversary being celebrated in India, UK and across the globe. It began in 2016.

It is the second university in Birmingham to mark the anniversary, after Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri last week delivered a lecture at the University of Birmingham and announced the setting up of Guru Nanak Chair with initial funding from the Indian government.

Karanjit Kaur, president of the Sikh Society at Birmingham City University’s Students’ Union, said: “This event is open to all regardless of colour, background or religion. It’s an amazing event as we are spreading Guru Nanak’s message of humanity and serving other people.”

“We are celebrating this event very early this year as the date we have chosen is very special to us Sikhs. Sikh society has had a major impact on my life and makes me personally connect with God”.

Sukhbir Singh, vice-president of the society, said: “The purpose of having ‘langar on campus’ is to promote oneness and equality no matter what is one’s race, culture, religion or status. It was started by our first Guru, hence the ‘langar on campus’ is being held earlier this year to celebrate the 550th Parkash Purb of the Guru.”

“In the past years, we have noticed that doing this sewa provides an excellent opportunity for Sikh students to engage positively in their student life,” he added.