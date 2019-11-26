Untreated sewage still flowing into Chandigarh’s Sukhna rivulet

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 00:50 IST

A surprise inspection at Sukhna choe by Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee on Monday busted the claim made by the municipal corporation that it had plugged off seasonal rivulets that pollute the Sukhna lake. The committee found untreated sewage illegally flowing into Sukhna choe through four points in the Chandigarh territory.

A senior CPCC official, said on condition of anonymity, that “On NGT’s recommendation, we planned a surprise visit to the points that municipal corporation claimed to have plugged off. But we found dirty water flowing out from various points intot he Sukhna choe, which then further flows in the Ghaggar river.”

He said the team had checked only a few points in Sukhna choe, of which four were found to violate norms. The main areas from where sewerage is being discharged into Sukhna choe are slum colonies near Bapu Dham, Colony number 4 and Hallo Majra, and areas around CTU workshop and Tribune Chowk.

Member secretary TC Nautiyal said that “We found a few points open and will give a detailed report to NGT.”

Last year in August, taking suo–motu on the matter, the NGT had directed chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh to constitute a special task force (STF) to clean up the Ghaggar river.

Seasonal streams—Sukhna choe and N-choe— flow into the Ghaggar river and are among its major pollutants. Even the quality of treated sewage that is discharged into these streams is poor because of outdated technology used in the MC–run treatment plant. However, the UT administration has planned to upgrade their sewage treatment plants (STP).

In the last meeting in October, the NGT committee had directed the Chandigarh MC to speed up civic works to put an end to illegal discharge of untreated sewage into the city’s Sukhna and N-choe.