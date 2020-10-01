Use glue to seal letters instead of staplers, pins: Ludhiana post office staffers

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:01 IST

India Post has urged the public to use glue while sealing letters instead of staplers or pins that can damage machines and tear bags of postmen.

The staff deputed at the counters of the Ludhiana head post office keep suggesting to the public to use glue as stapled letters can be tampered with easily. The employees said that if they receive stapled letters from residents by hand, they immediately ask the person to use glue and remove the pin. Glue has also been kept at the entrance of the post office so that residents can conveniently use it to seal their envelope, they added.

The Ludhiana head post office receives 3,000 letters daily, out of which 2,500 are stapled. Several private firms send their mails to public by post and majority of them are sealed with pins.

Head postman, Ashwani Kumar, said, “I have been handling the mail sorting process for the last five years and most letters are sealed not with glue. The stapled ones can hurt employees handling the sorting process. Several times, postmen complain that the envelopes sealed with pins tear their bags.”

Senior superintendent of post office, Patiala Division, Aarti Verma said, “We are suggesting to the public to use glue to seal their letters and the staff deputed at counters keep informing residents about the benefits of using the gum.”

Sumit Seghal, a resident, said, “I visit the post office two times a month and use stapler to close the envelope. I find this very convenient as glue can hurt my hands. But today, when the employee at the counter advised me to use gum, I decided listen to them. I was not aware that pins can harm machines and the staff managing the sorting process.”