UT hospitals allow home isolation for suspected Covid-19 cases

The home isolation option was not followed earlier, but with the rising number of tests health authorities have decided to allow it

chandigarh Updated: Jul 28, 2020 21:12 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Persons isolating at home will have to check their temperature daily and report to authorities in case of health problems.
Persons isolating at home will have to check their temperature daily and report to authorities in case of health problems.
         

Chandigarh Hospitals in the city are now allowing people suspected to have contracted Covid-19 and awaiting test results to isolate at home, officials have said.

Earlier it was mandatory for such cases to admitted in hospital isolation wards until the test reports confirmed their condition.

People are currently being sampled at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16.

UT health secretary Arun Gupta said the step has been taken for the optimisation of resources.

“The home isolation option was not followed earlier here but with the rising number of tests we have decided that the persons who have the requisite facilities at their residence can be isolated there. This will help us test more persons than before,” Gupta added.

However, those opting for home facilities will have to sign an undertaking similar to one given by a confirmed case for isolation.

Rules in such cases will require persons to stay in a well-ventilated room separated from others at home, especially the elderly and those with comorbid conditions such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, renal disease and follow respiratory hygiene/cough etiquette.

Also, personal items will not be shared and the isolated person will have to -monitor his/her health, taking temperature daily and reporting to health authorities immediately in case of health problems.

Caregivers with the isolated persons are also required to follow all the precautions.

₹2,000 fine for violating rules

UT health secretary Arun Gupta has said that violations in home isolation rules will be technically dealt with under rules notified earlier for home quarantine. Anyone breaking rules will be fined ₹2,000 and in case of non-payment will attract proceedings under Section 188 of IPC.

