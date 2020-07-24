e-paper
UT mulls to set up helpline to expand free Covid-19 testing facilities for suspected patients

UT mulls to set up helpline to expand free Covid-19 testing facilities for suspected patients

UT administrator VPS Badnore directed Arun Kumar Gupta, principal secretary (health) to explore the possibility of setting up a helpline for residents having flu-like symptoms in order to book self Covid-19 testing in GMSH, Sector 16, GMCH, Sector 32 and PGIMER at government’s cost

chandigarh Updated: Jul 24, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The UT administration has indicated it will set up a helpline to provide free access to Covid-19 testing for suspected patients as well as expand testing facilities.

In the daily war room meeting, UT administrator VPS Badnore directed Arun Kumar Gupta, principal secretary (health) to explore the possibility of setting up a helpline for residents having flu-like symptoms in order to book self Covid-19 testing in GMSH, Sector 16, GMCH, Sector 32 and PGIMER at government’s cost.

The administrator suggested the need for more rigorous testing, particularly among persons, who are coming to OPDs for treatment. He also directed that there should be greater IEC activities to make people aware of the need to follow hygienic practices and to wear masks at all times.

Badnore directed municipal corporation (MC) commissioner to explore ways and means to restrict the number of people gathering in public places, such as parks, markets and Sukhna Lake.

Badnore stated that there should be second screening of Bapu Dham Colony and Raipur Kalan areas and all new cases should be properly mapped, so that their sources and contacts are properly traced.

Director health services Dr G Dewan said they have completed the door-to-door survey of the entire Manimajra area, covering 2,725 houses and 10,038 people. He said that total screening of Sector 45 has been done, in which 14,937 people have been covered.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Friday formally turned down the plea of the Chandigarh administration to impose a weekend curfew in Panchkula.

In a communication to the adviser to the UT administrator, Manoj Parida, additional chief secretary, revenue and disaster management, Vijai Vardhan said that the state government does not think it necessary to impose a weekend in Panchkula as suggested by the Chandigarh administration.

