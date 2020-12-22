Vehicles to collect segregated waste flagged off in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 22:30 IST

With the municipal corporation all set to start door-to-door collection of segregated waste in the city from Wednesday, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore flagged off newly purchased waste collection vehicles here on Tuesday.

Badnore said these vehicles have been deployed to reduce the problem of mixed garbage collected at the garbage plant. He appealed to all residents of Chandigarh to put segregated waste in these vehicles so that the garbage can be processed easily.

He also asked all councillors to create awareness in their respective wards so that the system can be implemented successfully.

Municipal commissioner KK Yadav said that these vehicles will carry the segregated waste from households to transfer stations from where the waste is transported to the garbage plant in loaders.

The segregated waste ie wet, dry and hazardous waste from the domestic generators, will be collected everyday by the 97 newly-deployed vehicles, which will ply on the streets of Sectors 1 to 30.

“All vehicles used in the collection and transportation system are monitored by a GPS enabled tracking system. The GPS system is constantly monitored by the monitoring cell. Any route deviation by drivers will be penalised and multiple deviations are also grounds for termination,” added Yadav.

Residents left confused

Meanwhile, residents were left confused as the new vehicles came and collected garbage in some sectors, but were just used to spread “awareness” in others.

Residents said that in some areas like Sector 13, neither the trucks nor rehris came to collect waste.

Kuldip Singh Gill, president of Bright RWA, Sector 21B, said, “The trucks came but didn’t pick up the garbage. There were no regular garbage collectors manning the trucks. We have to see what happens tomorrow.”

Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Resident Association Welfare Federation, said, “MC should immediately involve the residents and at least inform them about their plans. There was total confusion today and even for tomorrow we are not clear how the civic body will go about it.”