Virus claims 3 lives in Amritsar as Punjab records 65 fresh cases

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:57 IST

Amritsar/Jalandhar/Ludhiana Three Covid-19 patients died and 65 fresh cases were reported from across Punjab on Monday. With this, the pandemic has claimed 56 lives in the state and the patient tally has gone up to 2,736.

An eight-month-old boy and two senior citizens died of the virus at Amritsar’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday. “The infant was admitted to the pediatric ward of GMCH with fever and cough. He was tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The child suffered cardiac arrest and died at 5pm on Monday,” Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said.

Among the 17 fresh cases in Ludhiana is a Khanna-based doctor couple and two men aged 28 and 25, who had returned from Kuwait.

Fifteen fresh cases, including a prisoner, surfaced in Jalandhar district on Monday.

Three new patients surfaced in Pathankot and one in Gurdaspur.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan posted tested positive for novel coronavirus in Fazilka district on Monday. Two people tested positive for Covid-19 in Faridkot. Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said that the 20-year-old son and 23-year-old daughter of a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector, who was tested positive on June 3, were also found infected.

A woman who had returned from Kuwait also tested positive for Covid-19 in Moga.

Three contacts of a Covid-19 patient were tested positive in Sangrur district on Monday, while a 23-year-old man was found infected in Rupnagar.

A 35-year-old man and his one-year-old daughter tested positive for Covid-19 at Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana on Monday.

FOUR COPS QUARANTINED AFTER GAMBLER TESTS POSITIVE

Four cops — two assistant sub-inspectors and two constables — were quarantined in Jalandhar on Monday after a man who was arrested recently for gambling tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday. The police had arrested 11 men for gambling on Friday and seized Rs 19.8 lakh, four weapons and five cars from a house in New Amardass Colony.