Virus spreads its tentacles in 19 Haryana districts, infects 181

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:13 IST

Barring central Haryana’s Mahendergarh, Rewari and Jhajjar, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has spread across as many as 19 districts of the state.

As many as 16 fresh cases have been reported from six districts in past 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 181 cases from Saturday’s 165, the health department said.

On Sunday, two positive cases were detected in Kurukshetra and three in Yamunanagar, the districts which were otherwise untouched by the disease till Saturday. Seven new cases were reported from Nuh on Sunday, the district that has emerged as the hotbed of the disease with total 45 patients.

While one case each was reported from Jind and Karnal districts, two were registered in Faridabad.

Of the total 181 coronavirus positive cases, 30 patients have been discharged so far.

Also, as per the official data, of the 181 patients, 10 are foreign nationals and 64 are from 15 other states, including Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

There are 32 active cases in Gurugram, followed by 31 in Faridabad and 29 in Palwal.

In Yamunanagar, one affected person was identified as a Tablighi Jamaat follower, who had reportedly attended a religious congregation in Maharashtra.

Civil surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya said, “The patient had travelled from Maharashtra to his village on March 19.” The administration has declared the area where he resided as a containment zone and sealed many places around it. Samples of his family members will be taken and his contacts would be traced, he added.

The patient from Jind’s Nidani village, a 19-year-old youth, reportedly contracted the virus from his uncle, a Markaz attendee, who had tested positive earlier this week.

Another Karnal nurse tests positive

Another nurse of Karnal’s Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of the infected health officials to three in the hospital and six in the district.

Karnal DC Nishant Yadav confirmed that the 36-year-old nurse was found infected, whose samples were tested at the newly set up lab at the hospital.

Earlier, a female doctor and a nurse of the hospital were found positive for Covid-19 as they were in contact with a 58-year-old patient of the district, who died on April 4.