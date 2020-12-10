e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Vivek Atray to head Chandigarh chapter of PRCI

Vivek Atray to head Chandigarh chapter of PRCI

Panjab University school of communication studies professor Jayanth Pethkar has been elected vice-chairperson while PR consultant Sudeep Rawat is the new secretary.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 01:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
The Public Relations Council of India is the national apex body of public relations practitioners, communicators, academicians, and media personalities with 34 chapters across India and chapters in Dubai, Sri Lanka,Bangladesh,Nepal and Bhutan.
The Public Relations Council of India is the national apex body of public relations practitioners, communicators, academicians, and media personalities with 34 chapters across India and chapters in Dubai, Sri Lanka,Bangladesh,Nepal and Bhutan. (HT File Photo )
         

The Chandigarh chapter of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) has elected former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Vivek Atray as its chairperson.

Panjab University school of communication studies professor Jayanth Pethkar has been elected vice-chairperson while PR consultant Sudeep Rawat is the new secretary.

Atray,who had been engaged with the Chandigarh chapter of PRCI since 2010, said each organisation requires effective communication for its survival, growth, and success.

The Public Relations Council of India is the national apex body of public relations practitioners, communicators, academicians, and media personalities with 34 chapters across India and chapters in Dubai, Sri Lanka,Bangladesh,Nepal and Bhutan.

tags
top news
Opposition leaders meet President Kovind, ask for repeal of farm laws
Opposition leaders meet President Kovind, ask for repeal of farm laws
PM-WANI: Cabinet gives nod for setting up of public WiFi networks
PM-WANI: Cabinet gives nod for setting up of public WiFi networks
Why are farmers sticking to stand?
Why are farmers sticking to stand?
Congress dissenters meet to chalk out future course of action
Congress dissenters meet to chalk out future course of action
Sensex surges past 46k, riding on vaccine boost
Sensex surges past 46k, riding on vaccine boost
Apple Fitness+ is launching in December 14
Apple Fitness+ is launching in December 14
In major faux pas, UK PM Boris Johnson says farm stir is India-Pak issue
In major faux pas, UK PM Boris Johnson says farm stir is India-Pak issue
Covid update: UK vaccine allergic reaction; phone which measures temperature
Covid update: UK vaccine allergic reaction; phone which measures temperature
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In