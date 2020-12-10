Vivek Atray to head Chandigarh chapter of PRCI

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 01:11 IST

The Chandigarh chapter of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) has elected former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Vivek Atray as its chairperson.

Panjab University school of communication studies professor Jayanth Pethkar has been elected vice-chairperson while PR consultant Sudeep Rawat is the new secretary.

Atray,who had been engaged with the Chandigarh chapter of PRCI since 2010, said each organisation requires effective communication for its survival, growth, and success.

The Public Relations Council of India is the national apex body of public relations practitioners, communicators, academicians, and media personalities with 34 chapters across India and chapters in Dubai, Sri Lanka,Bangladesh,Nepal and Bhutan.