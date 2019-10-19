e-paper
Wall along tracks to ensure smooth passage to Vande Bharat

The six-month project aims to secure corridor from obstructions; help Train 18 attain speed of 160kmph

chandigarh Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The first phase of construction of the wall has already begun on the Dhandari-Sahnewal section in Ludhiana.
The first phase of construction of the wall has already begun on the Dhandari-Sahnewal section in Ludhiana.
         

To allow Vande Bharat run at optimum speed and decrease the number of deaths on tracks, the Railways has started building a wall along the lines. On Friday, divisional railway manager Rajesh Agrawal visited the site to check the construction work.

The first phase of construction of the wall has already begun on the Dhandari-Sahnewal section. It is a six-month long project, in which the authorities have to plug the entry points along the tracks till March 2020 to prevent illegal crossings.

Assistant divisional engineer (ADEN) Kapil Vats said, “In the first phase, Dhandari to Sahnewal section will be covered, and then the wall will be constructed between Ludhiana and Dhandari.”

“The stretch between Ludhiana and Sahnewal is of 15km, but the wall will be built on at least 4km corridor between the two stations. We have identified some points where a number of persons and cattle cross the tracks. The most densely populated section along the tracks in this area is the Ludhiana-Dhandari stretch,” he said.

The ADEN said the Vande Bharat can run at a speed of 160km/hour, but currently, it is managing only 130km/hour.

“Railways has upgraded the tracks and other infrastructure, but the increasing number of deaths on tracks is a reason why trains don’t run at maximum speed. After sealing all entry points, Vande Bharat will be able to reach its top speed,” he said. 

Vats added that the department has already written to the police department and has also sent notices to persons, who have encroached upon the railway land along the tracks, to vacate the area. “We are also going to draw a plan to construct the wall along Dhuri lines in the next seven days,” he said.

Some railway officials from the operating department said cattle run-over was most dangerous. “Besides the loss of livestock, it causes damage to the train. When cows, buffaloes or other livestock come under the train, the skin of the livestock gets stuck on the wheels, which is quite risky,” said an official who was not authorised to speak with media.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 22:17 IST

