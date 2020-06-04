e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Wanted criminal, aide arrested in Hisar

Wanted criminal, aide arrested in Hisar

The police recovered six pistols, 57 live cartridges and a motorcycle from their possession.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A special task force (STF) of Hisar police arrested a wanted criminal, Ashok alias Sokhi, of Siswal village and his aide Amarjeet of Bond Kalan village in Bhiwani on Thursday.

Ashok was carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh, said STF chief Pawan Kumar. The police recovered six pistols, 57 live cartridges and a motorcycle from their possession.

The STF chief said they had a tip-off on the basis of which the accused were nabbed from Sector 16-17 bypass.

“Ashok was declared a proclaimed offender in a murder case and carried a bounty of ₹1 lakh on his head. His aide was also involved in criminal activities,” he added.

Kumar said the duo confessed that they were planning to kill at least six persons of their rival gang.

top news
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
Onus of paying full wage to staff on the employer: Govt
Onus of paying full wage to staff on the employer: Govt
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
Bombay HC asks centre to clarify if Covid-19 can be transmitted by inadvertent touch
Bombay HC asks centre to clarify if Covid-19 can be transmitted by inadvertent touch
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In