Wasting water in Mohali to invite a ₹1,000 fine from April 15

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 01:54 IST

To curb water shortage this summer, the water-supply department and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will start issuing challans to people found wasting water from April 15.

The ban will remain in place from April 15 to June 30. Sectors 66 to 80 fall under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), while the remaining sectors are under the municipal corporation and water supply department.

As per the notice, watering lawns, washing courtyards and vehicles etc is prohibited between 5.30am and 8.30am.

If a resident is found violating the order between 5:30am and 8:30am, a notice will be issued in case of the first offence, if it is repeated, a challan of Rs 1,000 will be imposed, three-time offenders will have to pay Rs 2,000 and the water supply will be disconnected the fourth time. The defaulters’ booster pumps and hosepipes will be confiscated.

If a consumer is found violating the norm for the fourth time, the water connection will be disconnected without notice. To get the connection restored, defaulters will have to pay ₹5,000 along with an affidavit.

Mohali, on an average, requires 30MGD (million gallon daily) of water, but the supply is limited to 20MGD:10 MGD from the Kajauli waterworks and an equal amount from 75 tubewells. During the peak of summer, the demand reaches 32MGD, causing a a shortfall of 12MGD.

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC), too, has banned car washing and watering of lawns from April 7. For now, the penalty has been fixed at Rs 2,000, but if the amended water bylaws are notified in the duration of the ban, the new charges will be applicable.

The UT has a peak demand of 115MGD and there is usually a shortfall of around 35MGD.