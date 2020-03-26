e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Where is MP Kirron Kher, asks Congress as Chandigarh takes on Covid-19 battle

Says she cannot shrug of her responsibility by just allotting some money from her MPLAD funds

chandigarh Updated: Mar 26, 2020 01:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Congress party on Wednesday poured scorn on Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher for her absence from the city while residents struggled with the coronavirus pandemic.

Questioning her absence, Congress city president Pradeep Chhabra said, “In such difficult times, it is the primary responsibility of the MP to solve people’s problems, but she is missing.”

Highlighting the poor management of the crisis by the administration, Chabra said, “Due to the curfew in the city in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, people are facing problems due to shortage of supply of daily need items like groceries, milk, and vegetables.”

“By allotting a little out of the MPLAD funds at this late stage, she cannot run away from her responsibilities. Kher needs to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people, but she is out of town in a sheer show of insensitivity,” he said.

Chabra urged the administration to make sure vegetables, groceries and milk are delivered to homes. He said all councillors should follow the example of their Congress contemporary Satish Kainth, who has offered to donate ₹5 lakh from his ward fund towards medical facilities.

Kher in a letter addressed to the deputy commissioner had announced a sanction of ₹1 crore from her MPLADS (members of parliament local area development scheme) fund for purchase of essential items, especially ventilators for the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

MP Kher, however, could not be contacted for comments.

