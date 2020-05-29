e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Women were arm-twisted to accuse Amritsar temple priest of rape: Police

Women were arm-twisted to accuse Amritsar temple priest of rape: Police

Two of the eight conspirators who arm-twisted the women to make false allegations have been arrested

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

The case in which two women had alleged that they were raped at Dera Guru Gian Nath situated on the premises of a historic temple in Amritsar was a conspiracy to unseat the dera priest, police have found in the investigations.

Two of the eight conspirators who arm-twisted the women to make false allegations have been arrested, police said.

On May 18, police had arrested two priests and booked four people for rape on the complaint of two women, aged 25 and 45.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vikramjit Singh Duggal told the media that when the medical report of the women didn’t confirm rape, the women were questioned. “They spilled the beans and told the police that it was a conspiracy of Tirath Singh, Joga Singh, Gopal Singh, Tarsem Singh, Vicky, Mandeep Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Meghnath of different villages in Amritsar to unseat dera’s head Baba Girdhari Nath,” he said.

The SSP said the women have told the police that the 14-year-old son of the elder of the two was also abducted by the eight accused to pressure them to do as desired. “The women said the accused had also offered ₹5 lakh to them for the work. We have also rescued the boy from the house of a relative of Tirath Singh in Mudhal village.”

Both the women recorded their statements before a judge in Ajnala court under Section 164 of the CrPC, confessing that they were not raped, the SSP said.

The SSP said they have also arrested two of the eight accused —Tirath Singh and Joga Singh. “Raids are on to nab the other accused,” he added.

Police have now registered a fresh case against the eight accused under sections 195-A (threatening any person to give false evidence), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 365 (kidnapping), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

top news
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In