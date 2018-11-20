Undercurrent with us, will win two-third seats: Congress TS Singh Deo

As the Congress was giving a final push to its campaign for the second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, the party’s state vice-president and Leader of Opposition in the assembly, TS Singh Deo, spoke to Ritesh Mishra last week about the Ajit Jogi factor, the image if chief minister Raman Singh, and infighting in the Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP). Edited excerpts:

How do see the 2018 assembly elections? Can your party form the next government?

We are wining this election. Sometimes there is a sense of undercurrent — where there is a movement towards you — but I am seeing a wave. There is a great sense of dissatisfaction that has transformed into wave to remove BJP.

How many seats you are expecting?

Two-thirds or more.

Former Congress CM Ajit Jogi has formed the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh and now contesting in an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party. What impact will he make?

Jogi was given a golden opportunity by Sonia [Gandhi] ji and the Congress leadership. He had only two MLAs with him when the state was formed. Jogi was seen as a capable person to rule the state, but he lost his chance. He wanted to create his own team, resulting in groupism. This led to the Congress losing the election. We are happy that Jogi is not with the Congress because he was sabotaging the party and helping the BJP.

Do you think Jogi can go with the BJP?

He is with the BJP; he is working for the BJP. But the Congress is getting a clear majority this time.

Who will be the CM if the Congress wins Chhattisgarh?

We have many faces. Two months ago, we met Rahul [Gandhi] ji along with other senior Congress leaders where it was decided that we will fight this election without any face. In Uttar Pradesh, BJP had not projected anyone and bagged 80% seats.

What will be Congress strategy in case we get a hung assembly?

We will certainly not join hands with Ajit Jogi. We will go back to people. If we can’t fight an election with him, how can we form a government? We have responsibility towards people …Coming back is power is not the sole criteria.

It is said that even after being in power for 15 years, Raman Singh is seen a reliable and trusted face. Do you agree?

It may have been so in 2008 but not now because Raman Singh did not fulfil his poll promises. His schemes are not working, electricity situation is bad, and all this has affected his image.

What about the infighting in the state unit of the Congress?

I don’t think there is infighting in the Congress in Chhattisgarh. Nobody talks about the infighting in the BJP. Isn’t there a fight between Raman Singh and [agriculture minister] Brijmohan Agarwal? Everyone knows who leaked documents showing Agarwal in bad light. And documents regarding scams by Raman Singh are also being leaked. Who is doing it in the BJP?

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 08:44 IST