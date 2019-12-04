From the archives of the Hindustan Times: December 4

chronicles

Gupte captures 10 wkts for 78 runs (1954)

Bombay- India’s Test spinner, S. P. Gupte, playing for the Bombay Cricket Association President’s XI, today (December 3) created a sensation here by capturing all the ten wickets of the Pakistan Services and Bahawalpur Cricket Association at a personal cost of 78 runs on the opening day of the five-day match.

The visitors were dismissed for 152 runs in their first innings.

At close, the home team had scored 107 runs for the loss of Rele’s wicket in their first innings. Roy and Monjrekar were batting with 65 and 29, respectively.

Gupte had all the visiting batsmen on the horns of a dilemma. In one continuous spell of bowling lasting two and quarter hours. Gupte returned the magnificent analysis of 24.2 overs, seven maidens, 78 runs and ten wickets. He was responsible for the visitors’ poor total of 152 runs made in a little over three hours. The only redeeming feature of the Pakistan innings was the bright batting of Shujauddin, who hit up 56 runs in 75 minutes.

As a mark of appreciation of his bowling feat today Gupte was presented by the Maharajkumar Bhagwantsinghji of Udaipur with a purse of Rs 501 in the ten-minute interval between the two innings.

DETAILS OF PLAY

Kardar won the toss and the visitors batted first says P.T.I.

Kardar made two changes in his team, Mohamed Ramzan and Zafar Ahmed coming in to take the places of Israr All and Ghazali.

In the Association side Borde replaced Ghulam Ahmed, who has not been able to come to Bombay.

Imtiaz Ahmed, who opened Pakistan’s innings with Alimuddin, began aggressively against the medium-pace swing attack of Sunderram and Ramchand. He chased Sunderram’s first ball, an out-swinger, and cut it for a single, but Ramachand’s quick pace off the pitch caused him to play some none too elegant strokes.

He, however, pulled Ramchand around to long leg for four all run and snicked him for another four. In between, he survived an appeal for a catch in the slips and also knew little of another ball which he went out to drive but only connected it with the edge of his bat.

Despite his adventurous tactics only 13 runs were scored in the first 23 minutes, all by Imtiaz.

Alimuddin made his first scoring strike by edging Sunderram high over the slips’s heads for a single.

Dhyan Chand dead (1979)

New Delhi- Hockey wizard Dhyan Chand who mesmerized the world with his brilliant stick work for more than three decades, passed away at 4-23 a.m. at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences here today (December 3). Dhyan Chand was 74. He is survived by his wife, seven sons and fore daughters.

Dhyan Chand had been ailing for some time in Jhansi before he was brought to Delhi on Nov 23 and admitted to AIIMS. He had several complications like cancer of the lever, diabetes and kidney trouble. Eventually he succumbed to the first ailment.

Dhyan Chand developed respiration failure last evening and by about 00-30 a.m. the doctors slated intensive resuscitation. He collapsed at about 4-25 a.m.

Hundreds of friends, relatives, hockey officials and others thronged the hospital on hearing the news. The body is being flown to his home town Jhansi in the afternoon and according to his son, Ashok Kumar, will be cremated there tomorrow morning.

Born at Allahabad on Aug. 28 1905 Dhayan Chand achieved immortal fame with his artistry and skill in hockey. Popularly known as “dada” to friends and admirers, he represented India in three successive Olympics-1928 at Los Angeles, 1932 at Amsterdam and led the victorious India team in the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

A story goes about the Berlin Olympics that Dhayn Chand was invited for a cup of tea by Adolf Hitler after India had routed Germany in the final.

Dhayn Chand was at that time an ordinary sepoy in the Indian army when Hitler came to know about his rank he was reported to have offered him the title of Field Marshal if he would migrate to Germany.

Gas kills over 400 in Bhopal (1984)

Bhopal- In an unprecedented tragedy, over 410 people were killed-most of them instantly-and over 2,000 critically affected here today (December 3) in a leakage of the toxic gas, methyl iso-cynate, from an under ground tank of the multinational Union Carbide’s pesticide plant, Chief Minister Arjun Singh said.

Unofficial sources claimed the death toll was 500.

The figure is likely to go up as many of the 2,000 seriously affected are in a critical condition.

Besides 20,000 others were treated at hospitals which pressed into service army and police doctors besides those from neighbouring towns. The common complaint was badly inflamed eyes, vomitting and breathing difficulties.

The Chief Minister has ordered a judicial inquiry. A CBT team has been summoned from Delhi.

The plant has been ordered closed and will not be opened until it is shifted to a new site, the Chief Minister said.

Agencies add:

Most victims collapsed after being brought to hospitals and several died in their jhuggis around the factory which is on the outskirts of the town as the deadly gas overcame them around 1-00 a.m. while they were sleeping. A majority of the victims were children and old men.

A contingent of over 300 doctors was working round the clock since the patients started coming in from early hours today. Fifteen special centres were erected on the road outside the hospital to treat minor complaints, the superintendent of the Hamidia Hospital, Mr. N. R. Bhandari said.

He said about eight teams of doctors were sent to various affected localities. A team of 50 doctors would be on duty throughout the night as patients were still coming in.

Initial reports said about two lakh people-roughly one-fourth of the Capital city’s population-were estimated to have inhaled the poisonous gas, affecting them one way or other-slightly, spectacularly or seriously.

Near the factory situated on Derasa Road were large slums and about 2 kms away lay the thickly populated areas.